Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10, comprising of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states Ali Aji Janga has assured residents in the zone of a hitch free Democracy Day celebration.

Mr. Janga in a statement signed by the zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Supritendent of Police, Adamu Abbas says the zone has deployed all legal means to protect lives and properties of citizens,before, during and after the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

The AIG noted that,though the country is in turmoil as a result of the various reactions, agitations and criminal activities going on in some parts,but assured that all security mechanisms has been put in place to ensure peace and tranquility in the zone is not jeopardized.

Mr. Janga says movement is not restricted, and that all law abiding citizens are free to move about peacefully to carry out their legitimate transactions and livelihood.

He call on residents to respect the rights of other citizens, and warned that trouble makers to stay away from the zone and not test the collective will of the zone, as doing so will attract severe consequences for any persons or groups of persons coming out to cause break down of law and order throughout the period and beyond

He advised Religious leaders, traditional rulers and all Social Organization to monitor the activities of their wards and members to ensure peaceful celebrations and not to engage in nefarious activities and make themselves available to be used by unscrupulous elements planning to cause mayhem in the country.