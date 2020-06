The family of Moshood Abiola has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day, but urged him to ensure their hero is properly confirmed as president with his portrait displayed among former leaders.

This was revealed after the annual special prayer held in Abeokuta.

The Ogun state government lauded the legacy left behind by the symbol of the June 12 struggle, promising to continue to promote democratic principles.