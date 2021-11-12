Journalists demand independent probe into Tordue Salem’s death

The Nigerian Union of Journalists has called on President Muhamamdu Buhari to order an independent investigation into the death of journalist, Tordue Salem

The union, along with parliamentary reporters, queried the claim by police authorities that their missing colleague, was killed by a hit and run driver.

Emotions as the news of the mysterious and suspicious death of missing parliamentary reporter, Tordue Salem, gets back to his colleagues.

Clad in black, the reporters mourn.

Then, prayers are said for the repose of his soul

Soon, news filtered in that the police paraded a suspect who allegedly killed him.

The journalists say many questions beg for answers and insist the claims by the police do not add up

They call on the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure justice is served

The angry journalists thereafter march to the Utako office of the FCT NUJ with a letter demanding that the killers of Tordue Salem be found and prosecuted.

Their demand is justice