Jos North/Bassa by-election: INEC, electorate commended for peaceful conduct

Residents in the Jos North and Bassa Federal Constituency have been commended for their peaceful conduct during the by-election for the Jos North, Bassa Federal House of representatives.

TVC News crew in Jos went round some of the polling units within the affected areas also confirmed the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise.

Party agents, civil society organisations, observers, as well as the officials of INEC, monitoring the polls expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conducts of the electorate.

Officials of the electoral body conducting the polls have also been applauded for a free fair and credible exercise at the moment.

