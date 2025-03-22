The Joint Task Force of security operatives in Kebbi State has neutralized two suspected Lakurawa bandits, while several others escaped with injuries, during a successful operation in Rubin Bisa and Fana Villages, Dandi Local Government Area.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, was based on credible intelligence and surveillance reports.

This was disclosed by the Director of Security, AbdulRahman Zagga, at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the intervention followed a complaint lodged a week ago by the Chairman of Dandi LGA, Mansur Kamba, regarding bandits’ activities in Fana and Rubin Bisa villages.

Governor Nasir Idris, promptly directed the Joint Task Force to take action, leading to the successful ambush on the suspected Lakurawa bandits attempted to carry out their criminal activities.

Zagga explained that with Two of them neutralized, many others fled with fatal injuries, with sophisticated weapons were recovered from the suspects.