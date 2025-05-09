Minority Leader of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Yahaya Zakari, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the All Progressives Congress with more than 40,000 supporters.

The defection was announced at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Dutse, where Governor Umar Namadi warmly received the new members, promising them equal treatment and full integration into the party.

In Gwaram Local Government, about 20,000 people left the PDP to join the APC.

In Guri Local Government, another 22,000 reportedly decamped from the PDP, NNPP, and SDP to the ruling party.

Mr Zakari said his decision was influenced by what he described as Governor Namadi’s inclusive leadership and the fair distribution of government projects across the state.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, who led the delegation, said there was no crisis in the Assembly.

He described the legislature as one of the most peaceful in the country and attributed the APC’s growing support to its performance in office.

In Gwaram Local Government, about 20,000 people left the PDP to join the APC.

In Guri Local Government, another 22,000 reportedly decamped from the PDP, NNPP, and SDP to the ruling party.

The defection is considered a significant political gain for the APC ahead of future elections, strengthening its grip on power and expanding its political base across Jigawa State.