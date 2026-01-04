The Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa State has banned canoe transportation between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on River Badin, following a tragic accident that claimed 26 lives. The Chairman of Guri Local Government Area, Abubakar Umar Barde, announced the restriction shortly after funeral prayer...

The Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa State has banned canoe transportation between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on River Badin, following a tragic accident that claimed 26 lives.

The Chairman of Guri Local Government Area, Abubakar Umar Barde, announced the restriction shortly after funeral prayers for the victims of the canoe mishap.

The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on River Badin, between Adiyani community in Guri LGA, Jigawa State, and Garbi community in Nguru LGA of Yobe State.

The canoe was reportedly conveying passengers at night when it capsized.

According to the Chairman, three of the deceased were from Adiyani, while 23 others were from Garbi in Yobe State.

Abubakar Umar Barde described the incident as tragic and avoidable, stressing that night travel and overloading remain major risk factors in water transportation.

He said the local government has directed security agencies to strictly enforce the ban to prevent further loss of lives.

The Chairman also disclosed that the council is planning to introduce modern and safer water transportation facilities to address long-standing transport challenges faced by riverine communities.

He added that, immediately after the incident, the council worked with local residents to carry out rescue operations, while injured victims were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment and later discharged.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, Alhaji Charo Aminami of Adiyani community called for calm and acceptance of the tragedy as the will of God, while offering prayers for the souls of the deceased.

Authorities say the new measures are aimed at strengthening public safety, improving water transport regulation, and preventing a repeat of such tragedies, not only in Jigawa State but across riverine communities nationwide.