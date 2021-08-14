The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has denied an online story over the weekend, stating that a bridge along Jeba -Mokwa road had callapsed resulting in total closure of the road.

In a statement issued on Statement, the ministry described the report as a total falsehood. ” This is totally false as the recently constructed Talabu bridge along the road that was claimed to have collapsed is intact contrary to the online report”

Faulting the story, the motorists flying the Jeba-Mokwa road who were interviewed confirmed that the road has not been cut off anywhere, as their movement has not been affected in any way as claimed in the story

Consequently, the Permanent Secretary, Ferderal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, assured motorists that the road is safe and passable, urging them to disregard the story and not to panic

Mr Babangida further reassured the public that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is working tirelessly to provide good roads for Nigerians, as such called on the citizens to give the government necessary support and encouragement

Advertisement

He explained that the Ministry has Controllers of Works in every state that will quickly inform the Ministry of any emergency of such nature on our roads for immediate intervention.

Mr Babangida therefore appealed to Nigerians to verify stories received on social media before sharing such .