Japan’s Naomi Osaka has surpassed Serena Williams as the world’s highest-paid female athlete after raking in 37.4 million Dollars over the last year.

The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion amassed the sum from prize money and endorsements, the most ever earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.

She earned 1.4 million Dollars more than Serena who had topped the list for the last four years.

Maria Sharapova held the record for 12-month earnings for a female athlete, having made 29.7 million Dollars in 2015.

Female tennis players have always occupied top spot on Forbes’ women’s list since 1990.