Japanese authorities have recommended prompt evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells as Typhoon Haishen draws closer by the day.

Local Television showed footage of strong wind, high waves and closed stores at Amami.

National broadcaster reported that more than 8,000 homes in the wider Amami-Oshima island and 3,000 homes in Okinawa had lost power due to the typhoon.

The storm, with winds of up to 290 kilometres per hour, is expected to reach Kyushu late Sunday or early Monday

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), Authorities are urging early evacuation for more than 100,000 households in the southern prefectures of Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Nagasaki

Haishen was not only powerful, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane but also large in its reach, according to the meteorological agency.

The agency also added that typhoon Haishen is forecast to have sustained winds of up to 252 km (157 miles) per hour by Monday (September 7).