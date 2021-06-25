The results of candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations across the country have been released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The candidates sat for the UTME in more than 720 Computer Based Test centres between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, 22nd June 2021.

A statement signed by the Head of Media of Jamb, Fabian Benjamin , candidates are advised to check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board.

According to the board it would still review all the CCTV footage and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconduct.