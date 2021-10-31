Breaking News

Iyorchia Ayu emerges PDP chairman, says opposition party back to rescue Nigeria from ‘mess’

BREAKING: Secondus loses bid to stop PDP National Convention BREAKING: Secondus loses bid to stop PDP National Convention

A former President of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, has been elected the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party.

Iyorchia Ayu was earlier adopted as the consensus candidate for the position.

He was declared winner in the early hours of Sunday.

The former Chairman of the National Assembly won the election unchallenged with 3,426 votes.

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Taofeek Arapaja, also emerged as National Deputy Chairman (South), with 2,004 votes.

He defeated former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who scored 705 votes.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ariya Eko Music Festival

TVCN
Dec 13, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u_xU6uPkYo

Daura residents express shock over abduction of Municipal head

TVCN
May 3, 2019

The abduction of the district head of Daura municipal and many others in some parts of Katsina state…

Zamfara condemns Marafa’s remarks on State of emergency

TVCN
Mar 4, 2018

Zamfara state government has condemned in strong term the recent comment by Senator representing Zamfara…

Brazil friendly good test for Nigeria – Kanu

TVCN
Sep 30, 2019

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, said the upcoming friendly game between Nigeria and Brazil would…

TVC News Special Reports

PDP youths give Sheriff seven-day ultimatum to apologise to Jonathan

13 Apr 2017 2.20 am

TVC N. A group of youths in the Peoples…

Continue reading
Perish contemplations of a State of emergency in Anambra, PDP warns FG

Perish contemplations of a State of emergency in Anambra, PDP warns FG

06 Oct 2021 6.59 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party has warned…

Continue reading

I’m the candidate of PDP, Jegede is my agent – Ibrahim

26 Nov 2016 10.11 am

The former candidate of the Peoples Democratic…

Continue reading