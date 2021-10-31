Iyorchia Ayu emerges PDP chairman, says opposition party back to rescue Nigeria from ‘mess’

A former President of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, has been elected the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party.

Iyorchia Ayu was earlier adopted as the consensus candidate for the position.

He was declared winner in the early hours of Sunday.

The former Chairman of the National Assembly won the election unchallenged with 3,426 votes.

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Taofeek Arapaja, also emerged as National Deputy Chairman (South), with 2,004 votes.

He defeated former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who scored 705 votes.