Three people have been arrested by the Oyo state police command for their alleged involvement in the Iwo road incident, which resulted in the deaths of two people.

This was made known by the Oyo state Commissioner of Police Ngozi Onadeko while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

According to her, investigation carried out by our tactical team shows that the paraded suspects were involved in the crisis between the phone vendors and members of the park management system.

She said investigations are still on to bring anyone involved in the killing to book, adding that the recent reports of killings in the state will soon be a thing of the past.

One of the suspects Omoniyi Elemo who spoke with newsmen about the incident said he was attacked by some phone vendors while carrying out his duty.

Advertisement

According to him, ‘while I was trying to prevent one of the phone vendors from parking in the wrong place, some men came out from their shops and descended on me’.

He added that the occurrence that day landed him in the hospital.