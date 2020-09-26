Sons and daughters of Iwo have cautioned kingmakers in the town against engaging in any act that could lead to crisis or cause disturbance of peace being enjoyed.

They made the call in Iwo following a petition signed by twelve kingmakers passing a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

TVC News Correspondent Rafiu Hammed who visited Iwo said the palace of the traditional ruler was filled to the bream by his subjects.

On Thursday, some kingmakers called for the dethronement of oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi. They alleged that the monarch of misconduct and among other allegations.

On Friday, residents trouped to Oluwo’s palace in show of solidarity. They include Princes, Leaders of different organizations, artisans and Students.

Advertisement

They vowed to defend their traditional ruler from those planning to malign him.

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi who later addressed the people promised to continue his good work.