A former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has described as unkind for Governor Seyi Makinde to refer to him and other past governors in the state as “charlatans”.

Alao-Alaka, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, disclosed this in Iseyin while speaking with journalists at the empowerment programme organised by the Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari.

Makinde had while reacting to the threat to vote him out of office in 2023 said his detractors lacked political relevance and the state would never again be governed by charlatans.

When asked by journalists for his reaction to what Makinde said in Ogbomoso on Wednesday, he said it was immature for the governor to have said what was credited to him.