President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to ensure the immediate actualization of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR). Buhari made the call as the continent celebrates this year’s Anti-Corruption Day on July 11.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari made the appeal in a letter addressed to South Africa’s President and the current Chairman of African Union (AU), Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the letter, the Nigerian leader asked for a re-commitment to the anti-corruption war by leaders on the continent to engender an “integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena”.

The president lamented that “the massive corruption being perpetrated across our national governments has created a huge governance deficit’’.

He said this in turn had created negative consequences that have worsened the socioeconomic and political situation in Africa.