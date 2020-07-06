Legendary Italian movie composer Ennio Morricone has died.

Ennio Morricone died on Monday in a Rome hospital following complications from a fall, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said.

The Italian composer created the coyote-howl theme for “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” and soundtracks for gangster films like “The Untouchables.”

He won an Academy Award for his soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” in 2016, after five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized his lifetime’s achievement.

Ennio Morricone scored more than 500 films, and was a winner and nominee for numerous BAFTA awards and Golden Globes, as well as being the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mr Morricone is survived by his wife and their four children, including composer Andrea Morricone.