Novak Djokovic said it has taken “a lot of sweat and tears” to break Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks ranked as world number one.

The 33-year-old set the record on Monday for most weeks at number one in the 48-year history of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam singles title and his ninth Australian Open crown in Melbourne last month.

The Serb paid tribute to the 39-year-old Federer, who is competing at this week’s Qatar Open, his first tournament since the Australian Open in 2020.

Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph leaves him two wins behind the joint holders of the men’s Grand Slam singles record held by Federer and Rafael Nadal.