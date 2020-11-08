The President- Elect of the United States, Joe Biden in his victory speech has expressed his commitment to Unifying and not dividing America.

During his speech making event in Delaware, he encouraged those who did not vote for him to embrace peace, emphasizing that it is time to heal America.

He said, “We have to stop treating our opponents as enemies” and “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.

The president-elect, who arrived on stage wearing a face mask, announced that he would form his coronavirus response committee to ensure it is ready to implement decisions from his inauguration day in January. According to him, that’s the only way America can get back to living.

Mr. Biden – who has won more than 74 million votes so far, the most ever for a US presidential candidate – hailed the “diverse” support he gathered during the campaign, and thanked African-American voters in particular.

Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, who is about to become the first female vice-president in America’s history, said in her speech, Americans have chosen hope and unity.

She will be the first black and first Asian-American vice-president when she takes office.

Kamala Harris paid tribute to her late mother, an Indian immigrant to the US, and the other generations of black, Asian, white, Latina, and native women who paved the way for more freedom in the United states.

She said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last”.

She also added “You chose hope and unity, decency, science and yes, truth – you chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. And the road ahead will not be easy but America is ready, and so are Joe and I.”