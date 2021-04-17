The Director General of National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has said there is nothing unusual in the friction between the legislature and executive arms of government.

He made this known while fearing on TVC’s hard talk programme – Firework.

Professor Sulaiman said although the friction should be healthy, it is not unexpected even in the developed democracy.

The NILDS boss however advised the lawmakers to always ensure that the disagreement is always in the interest of the public and for not personal gains.