ISWAP appoints Sani Shuwaram as new Leader

Council of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ groups has appointed Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as a new Leader (Wali) in the Lake Chad.

Sources say little-known Sani Shuwaram replaced Aba-Ibrahim, who was appointed by Abu-Mosab Albarnawi’s Interim Committee following a directive from the Headquarters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), in August 2021.

Shuwaram was sworn by BUKAR Arge an Alkali, in a brief ceremony in KURNAWA,a remote camp in the Lake Chad Basin fringes considered as the de-facto headquarters of ISWAP, in Abadam Local Government Area in Borno state.

Shuwaram would be the fifth officially recognised ISWAP figure by ISIS Central, after Mamman Nur, Abu-Mosab Albarnawwy, Abbah-Gana, Abu-Dawud, also known as Abu Hafsat Al-Ansari and Aba-Ibrahim.

With the appointment, it was gathered that the new Wali is expected to oversee activities of the terror group in Sambisa, Timbuktu, Tumbumma and beyond under the general supervision of the Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the ISIS Core Leader.

