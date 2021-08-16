Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants exchanged fire in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to Israeli police, and at least four Palestinians were killed, a Palestinian local official said.

The incident occurred in the city of Jenin, where special forces camouflaged as Palestinians came under heavy fire from “a big number” of attackers while on a mission to apprehend a militant, according to Israeli police.

Jenin’s governor stated on Voice of Palestine radio that at least four Palestinians were murdered. According to Israeli authorities, there were no Israeli injuries.

In a 1967 Middle East conflict, Israel took the West Bank, and Palestinians demand the land as well as the Gaza Strip for a future state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian Authority, established under temporary peace treaties with Israel in the 1990s, has limited self-rule in the West Bank, but Israeli soldiers are dominant in the area, where they frequently conduct raids to jail suspected militants.