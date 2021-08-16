The Oyo state government has flagged off the distribution of 5 million treated pesticide nets across the state.

The flag-off ceremony which held in Ibadan drew stakeholders from the health sector both inside and outside Nigeria.

The deputy chief of staff to the governor, Mojeed Mogbonjubola, spoke on behalf of the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, and said the initiative was aimed at expanding awareness in the fight against malaria across the state.

He added that this would in turn reduce mortality rate amongst children and pregnant women in Oyo state.

The deputy chief of staff noted that the state government has also put in place free education in colleges of health across the state to reduce the effect of malaria on the country’s economy.

According to him, this will reduce the burden of malaria on the economy of the state and the country.

He stressed that the state government would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure a malaria free society.

In his remark, the representative of National Malaria Elimination programme Mike Anojokwa said the Federal Government would continue to deploy technological strategies to create awareness on the prevention of malaria.

He said talking ownership of this campaign would ensure the sustainability of the awareness.