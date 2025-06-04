At least 95 Palestinians have been killed and over 400 injured in the last 24 hours as Israeli airstrikes continue across the Gaza Strip.

This comes amid growing concerns over access to humanitarian aid and renewed calls for a ceasefire.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that at least 95 people have died and 440 others injured following Israeli attacks within a 24-hour span.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military has issued fresh warnings to residents — advising them not to approach key roads leading to US-backed aid distribution points operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The organisation has announced a full-day closure of its facilities for what it calls “renovation, reorganisation, and efficiency improvement work”—raising fears of further delays in urgently needed relief.

At the United Nations, the Security Council is preparing to vote on a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access into Gaza.

But the measure faces an uphill battle, with a veto from the United States expected.