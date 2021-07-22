Israel has rejoined the African Union, regaining its observer status for the first time since 2002.

Aleligne Admasu, Israeli Ambassador to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, filed his charter as an observer to the African Union on Thursday.

The African Union brings together all 55 countries of the continent.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated that “this is a day of celebration for Israel-Africa relations. It will help us strengthen our activities vis-à-vis the continent and vis-à-vis the member states of the organization.”

Israel maintains diplomatic connections with 46 African countries and participates in a number of development, commercial, and humanitarian initiatives.

In recent years, Israel has renewed its diplomatic ties with Chad and Guinea. Sudan, which joined the Abraham Accords a few months ago, also announced the normalization of ties with Israel.