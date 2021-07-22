Two officials of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), testified against a former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Sakiru Kehinde Ashekun, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi on Thursday.

He is being charged for trafficking in 1.0 kilograms of Cocaine.

He was arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, on June 30, on a count charge of unlawful exportation of the banned drug.

The offence which according to the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the said National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendant, whose counsel is former Attorney-General of Lagos state, Supo Shasore (SAN) pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The accused was however, denied bail, following strong submissions made by the prosecutor.

Consequently, the trial judge made an order of accelerated Hearing, and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerians Correctional Services, till the determination of the charge against him.

At the resumed hearing of the charge, the two witnesses, Anebi Ajihma and Okwunjor Augustine, the Agency’s forensic expert and Exhibits keeper respectively, narrated the roles they played in the arrest of the former Council Chief.

Mr Okwunjor told the court how the seized drug was handed over to him for well and save keeping. The Forensics Expert, Mr Anebi, narrated how he carried out scientific tests on the seized drug and confirmed such to be cocaine.

The two witnesses also tendered several documents, samples of test drug and others which were admitted by the court as Exhibits.

Further hearing in the trial, which includes the cross-examination of the second witness, has been adjourned till September 21 and 24.

The former Vice Chairman, popularly called Owoiya, was arrested on May 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London, Heathrow at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He was alleged to have concealed the drug in some footwear.

The charge against him reads: “That you Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, Male, Adult, on or about the 7th May 2021 during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London, Heathrow at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Ikeja, Lagos without lawful authority exported 1.000 kilogramme of Cocaine, a Narcotc Drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the said National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.