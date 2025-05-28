Demonstrators around Israel marked 600 days since the Hamas-led strikes on October 7, 2023, which sparked the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

At 6:29 a.m., Wednesday the precise time the assault began, civilians in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Zikhron Yaakov formed human chains and yellow ribbon symbols to urge the release of the remaining 58 hostages in Gaza.

The protests, organised by the hostages’ families and civil society organisations, reflected rising dissatisfaction with the Israeli government’s unwillingness to release them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed last week that only 21 of the hostages are believed to be alive. The rest are either confirmed dead or their status remains unknown.

The Hostages and missing families forum has called for the resignation of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who leads the negotiation team, citing a lack of progress over the past 100 days.

The war, now in its 600th day, has brought both military gains and profound humanitarian costs.

Among the dead, the ministry says, are more than 16,500 children. The ministry’s reports of casualties do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, and over two-thirds of Gaza’s buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Israel has also paid a steep price. According to official figures released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel’s Foreign Ministry, more than 1,200 Israelis were killed on October 7 alone, including civilians, soldiers, and foreign nationals. Since then, over 680 Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat operations, most of them in Gaza.

Thousands more have been wounded, many seriously. Dozens of Israeli civilians have also been killed or injured by rocket fire, drone attacks, and infiltration attempts throughout the conflict.

Israel’s military campaign has severely weakened Hamas’ operational capabilities.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces have arrested approximately 15,000 Palestinians and killed around 950, most of whom were identified as members of armed groups. The IDF has conducted operations in areas previously considered off-limits, such as the Jenin refugee camp, aiming to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Despite these military achievements, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire.

A recent attempt to distribute aid through the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ended in chaos when Israeli troops opened fire near a food distribution center in Rafah, injuring several people.

The foundation has faced criticism for its lack of preparedness and for operating outside the framework of established humanitarian organizations.

Ceasefire negotiations continue, with Hamas reportedly accepting a US-proposed 60-day truce that would include the release of 10 hostages and the remains of 16 others. However, Israel has not officially responded to the proposal. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the deal, but Prime Minister Netanyahu remains focused on achieving “absolute victory” over Hamas.

As the war reaches its 600th day, the Israeli public remains deeply divided. While some view the military campaign as necessary for national security, others are increasingly critical of the government’s handling of the hostage crisis and the humanitarian impact on Gaza’s civilian population.

The ongoing protests and calls for new elections reflect a nation grappling with the complex realities of a protracted and devastating conflict.