Iranian embassy in Ukraine warns expatriates of possible emergency situation

The Iranian embassy in Kiev on Saturday, issued a warning to its living in Ukraine, citing escalating tensions along Ukraine’s eastern borders.

It encouraged Iranians in Ukraine to be on the lookout for any potential emergency situations.

Several Western news outlets have recently reported on the possibility of a Russian invasion on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected the rumors as exacerbating a baseless tension.