Iran calls for US ‘political statement’ on nuclear deal

Iran on Wednesday, requested the US Congress to publish a “political statement” stating that Washington remains committed to a possible accord in Vienna talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, reimposing harsh penalties on Tehran in exchange for limitations on its nuclear program.

Advertisement

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian urged the US to provide a guarantee on the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in an interview published on his ministry’s website.

He claimed he had requested Iranian negotiators to offer to Western parties that “at least their parliaments or parliament speakers, including the US Congress, can proclaim their commitment to the accord and return to the JCPOA implementation in the form of a political statement.”

Advertisement

Iran is a direct participant in the Vienna talks, as are the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia, as well as the United States indirectly.

They aim to return the US to the nuclear deal, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and to ensure Tehran’s full compliance with its commitments.

Advertisement

“Iran’s commitments are as clear as a mathematical formula,” said Amir-Abdollahian.

“It is absolutely clear what we are supposed to do and how these measures will be verified through the IAEA,” he said, adding that the other parties need have “no concern.”

Advertisement

“But we remain concerned primarily about the guarantees” from the US side, he said, adding that “we are facing problems during this period because the other party lacks a serious initiative.”