The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday registered total compliance in cities across Enugu and Anambra States.

Markets, banks, motor parks and other commercial places, including schools and government offices, were under lock and key.

In Anambra State, Streets around Awka, the state capital, Onitsha, Nnewi were totally deserted.

Major markets in the state, including Onitsha main market, Eke Awka market and Nkwo Nnewi market, were all shut down as at the time of filing this report.

There are heavy security present at major streets of the state, seeing joint security operatives parading for a show of force to maintain peace in the state .

Arguably, there is total compliance with the Sit at Home order in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia regions of Anambra State.

In Enugu state major street of Ogui, Independent. Layout, New Haven, Garki-, Uwani-, Agbani and Abakpa are deserted, as people refuse to step out of their houses for fear of being attacked .

Major markets of Ogbete, New Artisan, New Market, and Kenyatta markets are under lock and keyed, indicating a total compliance with the Indigenous People of Biafra’s Sit-at-Home order.

There was heavy deployment of a combined team of security personnel who moved round the town to ensure that no one was molested.

Meanwhile, no incident of violence has so far been registered in the state as a result of the exercise.