Imo state government said it is aware of the ongoing Joint military and police operation in Orsu local government area of Imo state to raid illegal camps built by members of the eastern security network of IPOB.

Addressing journalists on the ongoing Joint military operation, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Cyprian Akaolisa noted that the state government actually invited the military to help intervene in the ongoing and alleged carnage being perpetrated by suspected members of the Eastern security network.

The Attorney general, accused the group of being responsible for all the criminal activities and killing of innocent citizens and security operatives between October 2020 and January 2021 in Orlu and Orsu local government areas of the state.

This according to him necessitated the invitation of the military before it gets out of hand.

He however, debunked rumours that innocent citizens are being harassed by security operatives in the ongoing operation.