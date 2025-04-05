The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Kebbi State chapter, has declared full support to Governor Nasir Idris for strengthening democratic practice in the state.

The declaration was made when members of the council paid Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Chairman of IPAC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, commended Governor Idris for allowing democracy to flourish by ensuring free and fair local government elections with the participation of multiple political parties.

He expressed the council’s satisfaction about the governor’s commitment to good governance, citing the administration’s achievements on infrastructure, workers’ welfare, and inclusiveness.

He added that IPAC would continue to support the administration and resist any attempt to disrupt the peace and progress of the state.

In response, Governor Idris appreciated IPAC for its partnership role in the promotion of democracy and development in Kebbi.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborative efforts and infrastructural development throughout the state.

In a related development, the Association of Retired Local Government Secretaries of Kebbi State, led by Alhaji Umaru Gulumbe, expressed support to the governor during Sallah homage to rejoice with him.

Governor Idris thanked them for their solidarity, assuring them of continued inclusion in the task of governance.