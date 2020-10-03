The Multinational Joint Task Force is seeking enhanced synergy between it and the adjoining national operations of the Cameroonian Defence Forces.

Commander of the Joint Task Force, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf has been on a 3 day operational visit to Cameroonian formations and units in Maroua in the Far North Region of the country.

Chief of Military Public Information at the Multinational Joint Task Force, Colonel Muhammad Dole says

Operations of sector 1 of the task force are linked with that of formations of the Cameroonian Defense Forces.

The Commander assures that the ongoing military operations will ultimately bring peace and security for sustainable development of the region.

He notes that there has been smooth execution of non-kinetic operations, leading to the surrender of several insurgents in Sector 1 Area of Operation.

He says it’s imperative to employ non-kinetic measures to compliment kinetic efforts for continuous defection and surrender of insurgents.