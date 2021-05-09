Islamic Scholars and key government officials, including Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, his Deputy and traditional leaders, as well as other faithful, converged on the Central Mosque Minna for this week’s special prayer session, as the special weekly prayer session continued in all eight Emirates in Niger State, seeking God’s intervention to end insecurity in the state.

The special prayer, led by Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari, Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, included recitation of some verses from the Holy Qur’an as well as supplications for God’s intervention in the nation’s security challenges.

Governor Sani Bello, speaking to journalists shortly after the prayers, emphasized the importance of everybody continuing to pray fervently to God Almighty, even as the state and federal governments work tirelessly to end insecurity in the state.

The Governor noted that significant progress is being achieved in restoring normalcy to the troubled areas explaining that the prayer session will continue even after Ramadan fast.

“We encourage everyone, every stakeholder, every person to support the effort of the state and Federal Governments with prayers, and with God, I believe anything is possible”, he said.

Advertisement

The Director-General of Religious Affairs who doubles as Secretary of the State Imam Forum Mallam Umar Farouq said the insecurity in Niger State calls for divine intervention explaining that this is the time for people of the state to collectively ask God for His limitless blessings

He also emphasised the need for the people of the State to conduct their daily affairs in line with the teachings of the Scriptures calling on criminal elements to repent from their act, surrender their weapons, and return to God adding that their activities are not in line with the teachings of Islam.