Insecurity: Sultan in ‘Closed door’ meeting with 86 Sokoto District Heads

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar is playing host to a security meeting involving the eighty six districts heads in the state.

The meeting which is holding behind closed door is expected to address some security challenges being experienced in the state.

Sources within the palace told our correspondent that it is not clear if the outcome of the meeting will be made public but that all the districts heads are present attending the all important meeting

Sokoto state is one of the state in the North West geopolitical region battling the challenges of Banditry, kidnap for ransom, cattle rustling and other criminals activities especially in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

Within the period of the ongoing security operation in Zamfara state, some communities within the Seat of the Caliphate have been attacked by marauding bandits.

Six persons were killed in Lambar Tureta in Tureta local government last week Wednesday and unspecified number of persons abducted by suspected bandits.

A news report in one of the national dailies on Tuesday indicates that some of the armed bandits operating in Zamfara are relocating to some communities in Sokoto state.

The media report that quoted a members of the dreaded bandits mentioned two Sokoto communities of Kebe and Tureta in the state southern Senatorial District of the state.

Last week Saturday, four communities in Dange/Shuni local government area allegedly received a threat letter from suspected bandits.

But the state police command have arrested four suspects in connection to that letter as residents in the affected communities go about with their normal business.

Sources within the Federal Government College Sokoto, dispelled a rumour of alleged bandits threat letter to the school that force an abrupt closure of the school on Monday.

Sources within the school said no threat letter was sent to the school, but that a rumour of suspicious movement by some strange persons within the school perimeter fence along Mabera area of Sokoto state promoted a good Samaritan to report to the school

The source said this caused panic among students and the management decided to close the school before its original date of eclosure since the students are through with their examination.