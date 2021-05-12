The Nigeria Police Force has directed the immediate removal of officers attached to Governors, Senators, and high profile persons in the South East due to ongoing attacks in the region on police officers and formations.



The order was issued after suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), attacked police officers, according to a police wireless message sent out on Tuesday.

The signal dated “101054/05/2021” and with reference number 0900/DTS/DOPS/VOL47/812 was issued by the Commissioner of Police (DOPS), Asaba, Delta State.

It said, “Sequel to the incessant attacks on policemen/ snatching of arms and ammunition by the proscribed IPOB/ESN elements in the eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States and Rivers State, COMPOL DOPS directs you warn personnel that escorts of their principals to the six (6) eastern states is suspended forthwith until security situation improves. Ensure strict compliance please.”

The Delta State Police Command’s acting spokesperson DSP Edafe Bright, acknowledged the authenticity of the wireless message but said it was not intended for the media.

“Firstly, the message that was sent out is not for press, so I don’t know how it got to you. Secondly, it is for policemen attached to VIPS not to escort their men to any part of the eastern state. That is the directive,” said Bright.

Further efforts by our correspondent to get the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, to comment on the development proved abortive as he was not picking his calls.