Boko Haram Insurgents have demanded N28 million in ransom for 52 members of Kwapre group in Hong local government, Adamawa State who were kidnapped in a deadly raid a month ago.

Many homes and other properties were destroyed during the raid.

Majority of the abductees were women and children.

The village head of Kwapre Joel Kulaha, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to assist in the rescue of the abductees, noting that the villagers were hampered by financial constraints: “we have lost almost everything to the attack,” he lamented.

He thanked Governor Umar Fintiri for sending the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas, to condole them.

“Our situation calls for concern and urgent action,” they said, urging Gov. Fintiri to do everything possible to ensure the release of their relatives.