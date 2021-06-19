True repentance, good conduct by Nigerians and good moral upbringing of children are the ways to end the security challenges bedeviling the nation

This was the thrust of the conversation at a prayer session for peace and security organized by the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum

The wife of the Zamfara state Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle joined her counterparts across the thirty six states of the Federation in the national prayers.

Female Islamic Scholars, academics and politicians converged on the Zamfara state government House Chamber Gusau, to pray for the state and Nigeria at Large over the spate of Insecurity in all parts of the country

The prayer session was organized by the Nigerian Governors’ wives association to seek divine intervention over the happenings in the country.

The upsurge in banditry, agitations, cattle rustling, kidnappings, rape and other crimes, is worrying and these women believe prayers alone cannot save the country except there is true repentance from the non state actors involved in perpetrating these crimes.

” It is important for us as people and as a nation to return to God in Prayer to seek divine intervention against the criminal activities ravaging our dear Nation” Aisha Matawalle

” There is need for every Nigerian to return to God for a better and more peace country”

The wife of the Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of federal University Gusau and other speakers at the event appeal to parents and guardians to control their children and wards in order to prevent their involvement in any act capable of undermining the peace and unity of the country

The current insecurity and other related crimes in the country has not only crippled farming and socio-economic activities, but has also plunged Nigerians into hunger, poverty and frustration.