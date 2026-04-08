President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria known as HEKAN, Rev. Dr. Amos G. Kiri, has raised alarm over worsening hunger and insecurity in the country, warning that food shortages now pose a more immediate threat to Nigerians than infrastructure deficits. Kiri spoke at the Church’s 60th Annual…...

President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria known as HEKAN, Rev. Dr. Amos G. Kiri, has raised alarm over worsening hunger and insecurity in the country, warning that food shortages now pose a more immediate threat to Nigerians than infrastructure deficits.

Kiri spoke at the Church’s 60th Annual National Convention in Kaduna, where he delivered his final presidential address ahead of his retirement later this year.

He said despite ongoing infrastructural developments in parts of the country, the reality of widespread poverty and hunger continues to weigh heavily on citizens, particularly in rural communities affected by violence.

“The alarming reality of food shortages and hunger easily overshadows infrastructural strides,” he said, urging government at all levels to prioritise agricultural reforms that directly impact the welfare of citizens.

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He called for the aggressive subsidization of farm inputs such as fertilisers, tractors, and herbicides, stressing that such interventions must reach genuine farmers at the grassroots to avert a looming food crisis.

On insecurity, Kiri noted that persistent attacks have forced many farmers off their land, worsening food production challenges and deepening economic hardship.

He urged the Federal Government to overhaul the nation’s security architecture through proactive and intelligence-driven strategies to ensure citizens can safely return to their farms and communities.

The cleric also weighed in on the nation’s political future, urging Nigerians, particularly Christians, to reject apathy and actively participate in the 2027 general elections.

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The HEKAN president, encouraged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and called on individuals with integrity to consider seeking public office.

Kiri further stressed the need for fairness in ongoing tax reform discussions, cautioning against policies that could impose additional burdens on already struggling citizens.

Delivering his valedictory remarks, he expressed gratitude to the Church leadership and members for their support during his tenure, urging unity and continuity under the next administration.

The convention, coincides with HEKAN Diamond Jubilee and brought together members from across the country and beyond to reflect on the Church’s 60-year journey and also to chart away forward for spiritual growth

Highlights of the HEKAN 60th Annual Convention includes March Pass by District Church Council’s led by the president, Rev. Amos G. Kiri and other top officials of the church