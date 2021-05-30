The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Okwudor in Njaba local government area, Imo state has been set on fire by hoodlums.

Gunmen set INEC office ablaze at Okwudor in Njaba local government area, Imo pic.twitter.com/qSU1Xd278c — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 30, 2021

This recent attack is coming less than 24 hours after a high court, Magistrate court and a police station was set ablaze by unknown gunmen in the area.

Confirming the attack, INEC head of voter education and publicity in Imo State, Emmanuella Opara said the building was one of the newly completed projects under the Prof Ezeonu administration.

Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.

The Imo State Police command is yet to confirm the attack.

The total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 has now risen to 42.