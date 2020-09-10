The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said it is committed to conducting credible governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, despite the ravaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission also defended its decision to go ahead with conduct of the election in the two states, despite the pandemic.

As election stakeholders, journalists have important roles to play in facilitating political discourse and coverage, but they must be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to conduct accurate election reportage.

This is why a workshop has been organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for journalists in Ondo State, ahead of the October 10 govenorship election.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and voter education, Festus Okoye took time to explain why the commission is going ahead with conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

While reiterating the Commission’s commitment to conducting credible polls in Edo and Ondo states, Okoye said over 17,000 ad hoc staff will be engaged for the conduct of the election in the state.

The commission insists that it will adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols at the polling centres. Some participants also spoke on how the workshop will assist journalists in the election coverage.

As the October 10 Governorship election in the state draws nearer, more workshops like this are expected to be organised for various stakeholders involved in the exercise.