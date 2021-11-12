INEC set to present certificates of return to Soludo, deputy governor-elect

All is getting set for the official hand over of certificate of return to the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in the November 6 Anambra state governorship election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Political actors, civil society organization, academia even traditional institutions have started arriving the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC headquarters Awka to witness the ceremony.

As usual, the INEC headquarters is already cordon off by security operatives to ensure safety of the people before, during and after the ceremony.

In the build up to the event, many political actors that participated in the November 6 Anambra election have started congratulating the winner, living the candidate of the All Progressive Congress Andy Uba yet undecided.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo Polled the highest vote cast in the election, wining 19 out of 21 local government areas, while Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North and Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in Ogbaru local government areas.

