INEC releases update on preparations for Anambra governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had a meeting today to discuss a variety of matters, including preparations for the Anambra State Governorship election, which is scheduled for November 6th, 2021.

The Commission has implemented two new actions today, 7th October 2021, in accordance with the election’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities, which was announced on January 19, 2021. At the Commission’s offices in Awka, Anambra State, The Final Register of Voters for the Anambra Governorship election was given to the 18 Registered Political Parties taking part in the election.

The Commission also issued the Final List of Candidates for the election, which was pasted in the Commission’s state headquarters in Awka, Anambra State. The Commission’s website and social media channels have also been updated with the List.

The Commission will convene an emergency consultation meeting with the leadership of all registered political parties in Nigeria at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja tomorrow, October 8th, 2021, as part of its unrelenting determination to deliver a credible election.

The Commission further assured the people of Anambra State that it is committed to securing the preparatory procedures for the Governorship election and ensuring that their right to vote is protected in a safe and secure environment.