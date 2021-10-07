Breaking News

INEC releases update on preparations for Anambra governorship elections

INEC releases update on preparations for Anambra governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had a meeting today to discuss a variety of matters, including preparations for the Anambra State Governorship election, which is scheduled for November 6th, 2021.

INEC releases update on preparations for Anambra governorship elections INEC releases update on preparations for Anambra governorship elections

The Commission has implemented two new actions today, 7th October 2021, in accordance with the election’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities, which was announced on January 19, 2021. At the Commission’s offices in Awka, Anambra State, The Final Register of Voters for the Anambra Governorship election was given to the 18 Registered Political Parties taking part in the election.

The Commission also issued the Final List of Candidates for the election, which was pasted in the Commission’s state headquarters in Awka, Anambra State. The Commission’s website and social media channels have also been updated with the List.

The Commission will convene an emergency consultation meeting with the leadership of all registered political parties in Nigeria at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja tomorrow, October 8th, 2021, as part of its unrelenting determination to deliver a credible election.

The Commission further assured the people of Anambra State that it is committed to securing the preparatory procedures for the Governorship election and ensuring that their right to vote is protected in a safe and secure environment.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

I was sexually abused as a child-TY Bello

TVCN
May 2, 2017

Celebrity photographer and singer, TY Bello was a guest on supertalented director, Kemi Adetiba's series,…

Latest Breaking News About Security in Lagos state: Masked Gunmen abduct Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith in Lagos

Masked gunmen abduct Retired Air Vice Marshal Smith in Lagos

TVCN
Sep 28, 2021

Masked Gunmen on Monday evening kidnapped a former Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air…

Imo state : Dozens die, many injured in fresh Awarra fighting

TVCN
Feb 23, 2017

At least twenty persons have been killed and many injured following recent crisis which rocked Awarra…

Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike

TVCN
Jul 25, 2017

Some Doctors in Ogun State under the aegis of National Association of Government General (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Court temporarily restrains INEC from recalling Melaye

06 Jul 2017 7.25 pm

An Abuja High Court has issued an order…

Continue reading

Police to probe alleged threat by governor Wike to INEC officials

18 Dec 2016 12.07 am

Exactly a week after the Rivers legislative…

Continue reading

Rerun: Governor Wike, APC bicker over printing over fake result sheets

07 Nov 2016 12.24 am

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has again…

Continue reading