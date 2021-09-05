INEC redeploys five RECs, four Directors

Five Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission have been redeployed.

The REC of Osun State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje has been redeployed to Ogun State under the new postings. Simultaneously, his Ogun State counterpart, Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, would take over as REC, Osun State.

Similarly, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, the REC of Bayelsa State, will assume his new duty as the REC of Cross River State, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart, the REC of Cross River State, will transfer to Bayelsa State. Dr. Asmau Sani Maikudi, the REC for Zamfara State, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State.

Mr. Nick Dazang, the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, has also taken a leave of absence. As a result, Mr. Victor Ayodele Aluko has been reallocated from Director (Administration) to Director (Voter Education and Publicity), and Mr. Mikah Thabbal Lakumna has been reassigned from Director (Administration) to Director (Administration) (Security).

Mr. Nduh Lebari Samson advances from the position of Secretary to the Commission to Director (Security). Mr. Yakubu Mohammed Duku, Director of the Electoral Operations Department, would be the substantive Administrative Secretary in Niger State.

The Handing/Taking Over activities should be completed by Monday 13th September 2021.

The redeployments are part of the Commission’s routine administrative postings, according to Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.