The independent National Electoral commission has postponed the scheduled bye-election in four senatorial districts in the country given the health emergency caused by the Corona Virus pandemic.

Then National commissioner and chairman information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye says this decision is in line with section 26 of the electoral act as amended which empowers the commission to postpone any election in the event of an emergency or national disaster.

The commission says it is compelled to take this step in recognition of the fact that all major activities in the electoral process involve large gathering of people. These include the conduct of political party primaries, campaigns, stakeholder meetings, training and deployment of election and security personnel, movement of accredited observers and journalists, congregation of voters and other stakeholders at polling units, as well as the collation centres.

But INEC insists The governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively are not affected.