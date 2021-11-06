INEC Officials error Leads To Cancelation of Votes in Awka Ward 7

An error by the Presiding officer at polling unit 008 Awka Ward 7, Umuokpu Awka, Awka South Local Government Area has led to the cancelation of all votes cast.

Trouble started when INEC supervisor in charge of the Area Collation Centre arrived the polling unit and discovered that the BVAS recorded 0 voter accreditation while several people had voted.

She told ABS News off record because she was not permitted to talk to the press that upon investigation she discovered that the Presiding officer made an error with the BVAS system which made it not to document people who have voted.

She said consequently this will lead to the cancelation of votes as number of votes cast must tally with the number of accredited voters recorded by the BVAS.

She said she has approved that voting continues till one hour after scheduled time as the only option was to restart accreditation and voting afresh

ABS was however faced with hostilities from voters when they attempted speaking to them to find out their opinion about happened