Blair Commends Gov. Matawalle, promises to Support, Attract Investors

Governor Bello Matawalle, Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair and A group photograph with members of his entourage

Former British Prime Minister and initiator of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has expressly commended Governor Bello Mohammed for his cosmopolitan approach to solving the lingering crisis in the state.

Blair, who received the Governor at the Institute in London said he was impressed by the reach-out to the international community by the Governor as an added effort at solving the internal crisis facing his state in Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and Communication Zailani Bappa, the former prime minister promise to use his capacity in mobilising support, resources and investors to Zamfara State as his own contribution and concern to the human crisis facing the state.

He added that his Institute will assist in the area of Security and development, adding that the Governor’s interaction with the United Nations on this matters of concern is not only a welcomed development but a step in the right direction.

Earlier, Governor Matawalle commended the former Prime Minister and his Institute for their unbriddled support to the needy and promised to continue to liaise with the Institute for the betterment of the international community.

Governor Matawalle noted the contributions of the Institute to African Countries such as Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia, Cote d’ Voire, among others.

“We have also seen how this Institute has helped improve public policy, governance, and service delivery in a number of states and countries”, the Governor added.

Mr. Matawalle said the state is in dire need of support in the area of security, humanitarian crisis and healthcare.

