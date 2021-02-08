Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu on Monday said preparation for elections cannot be on ad hoc basics but strategic planning.

He made this statement at the inauguration of 2017-2021 Strategic Plan Review Committee and 2022-2026 strategic plan committee in Abuja

Mr Yakubu noted that the committee will form the basics of the 2023 general election and help identify plans that needs to be implemented before the election.

The committee will help track the all season governorship election taking place in Anambra state in November 2021, Ekiti 2022 and Osun 2022.

It is the duty of the committee to submit its report to the commission within 40days to enable preparations for the upcoming elections.