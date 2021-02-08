Nurses at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo state have staged a peaceful protest against the brutalisation of their colleagues by relatives of a patient.

The Nurses who were armed with placards with various inscriptions, threatened to down tools if the relatives of the patient do not tender an unreserved apology.

They said this must be done before peace will be restored in the hospital.

Addressing the protesting Nurses, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Liasu Ahmed urged them to be calm.

He said an investigation has been launched into the attack, stressing that the masterminds of the attack will be handed over to the police.