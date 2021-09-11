The by-election into the Isoko South constituency 1 of Delta state house of Assembly where the independent National electoral commission is deploying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) for the first time is ongoing.

Though some challenges were noticed while using the newly introduced device, INEC commissioner in charge of the zone, May Agbamuche-MBA said it is far better than the card reader.

He added that its usefulness will be very visible during the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.